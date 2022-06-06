13 Stores You Shopped at in Maine but Your Kids Have Never Heard of

For any kid of the 70s, 80s and early 90s, shopping malls were everything. Heck, the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' based an entire season on adventures inside a mall. Malls were always a chance to get out of the house and gather with friends. A chance to keep up with the latest fashion trends, grab some new music or books, or even get lost for hours in a mall arcade. Today's kids may not even comprehend this, but weekend nights were spent at the mall and it was absolutely the 'cool' thing to do.

It wasn't just malls either. Standalone department stores and five-and-dimes permeated Maine for decades and were embraced with love. Many of those stores brought jobs to communities and became synonymous with shopping in the towns and cities they existed in.

These days, things are a whole lot different. Some malls, like the Maine Mall, are continuing to find new and innovative ways to bring customers through the door. Other malls have pivoted in other directions or closed completely, Online shopping remains the easiest method for people to get it all done. Even after placing that hefty order on Amazon, people will still reminisce about the 'good ole days' of going to the local mall and spending hours looking through stores. So let's take a trip down memory lane and look at 16 stores you shopped at in Maine that your kids probably have never even heard of.

