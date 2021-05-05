The Most Insane Candy Shop in Maine Has 10k Lbs of Treats on Display

Yummies Candy & Nuts

As a lifelong Mainer, it never ceases to amaze me how many amazing places are here that I've never heard of! The latest destination to come to my attention is Yummies Candy & Nuts located on Route 1 in Kittery.

Something For Everyone

Their sign proclaims, "YOU'VE NEVER SEEN A STORE LIKE THIS 10,000 Lbs. ON DISPLAY" And with a promise like that you know you're not leaving empty-handed.

I'd almost be so bold to say you name it they probably have it! They are packed wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling with tasty treats!

Throwback Treats

We all have candies from our childhood that we remember fondly and they may not be all that common these days. Yummies features a Memory Lane section that you can peep on their website.

Some tasty examples of treats of days gone past include Atomic FireBalls (if this is a favorite of yours, you are braver than I), candy cigarettes, Chuckles, Molasses Puffs, Rock Candy, Wax Lips, and a whole lot more!

Chocolate, Anyone?

Yummies will fill your every chocolate craving! From Chocolate Blueberry Clusters to Chocolate Covered Sweedish Fish, Homemade Fudge, or Gourmet Truffles.

So Much More!

Yummies Candy & Nuts also features nuts, dried fruit, taffy, and sugar-free candy options. It's your one-stop shop for gifts for others, or for yourself!

Check out their website here and give them a follow on Facebook here.

Get our free mobile app

11 Places In Southern Maine To Get Delicious Donuts