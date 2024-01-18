It's actually wicked surprising that you won't come across these items at any Goodwill store in our Pine Tree State.

While many folks associate decluttering with spring cleaning, the truth is that decluttering can happen at any time of the year. Whether prompted by a New Year's resolution or the influx of holiday gifts, individuals often find themselves wanting to clear out belongings.

If you've considered donating some of these items to your local Goodwill, it's important to be aware that not everything is accepted.

Goodwill stores generally go above and beyond by accepting gently used items in good condition that are clean, safe, and resalable. Additionally, donating to Goodwill is tax-deductible.

On a mission to empower individuals and promote personal stability, Goodwill Northern New England goes beyond simply accepting donations. The organization provides a comprehensive array of support services, encompassing healthcare, workforce development, and cleaning.

However, there are limitations on what they can accept. Legal and liability risks, safety concerns, hazardous/universal waste issues, and recycling or disposal fees are factors that may lead Goodwill employees to decline a donation. This could also be the case if the item is not in a clean or "saleable" condition.

Additionally, Goodwill store employees frequently assist with unloading donations. However, they are unable to provide assistance if, in their judgment, doing so may potentially damage a vehicle or pose a safety risk to themselves or others.

Annually, Goodwill updates its 'Cannot Accept List,' and we bring you the latest updates from the 'Goodwill's 2024 Cannot Accept List.'

34 Items That Maine Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept A comprehensive list of items not accepted by Goodwill Northern New England. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

