The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Maine

Have you ever thought about how sought-after your vehicle really is? Well, some folks may want your vehicle, too, but they’re not looking to buy.

Theft happens everywhere. Believe it or not, even in Maine.

Even if our Pine Tree State is considered, or recently had been considered, the 'safest' state in the nation, we’re still not immune to crime.

According to 2022 data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the rate of violent crime decreased in Maine, as well as nationally, when compared to the previous year.

The data shows that Maine continues to be the safest state in the nation, with just over 100 incidents of violent crime per 100,000 people. When comparing that number to the state’s rate in 2021, the number was nearly 113 similar incidents, with the rate being nearly 110 incidents per 100,000 people in the year 2000.

Violent crime in Maine has been trending downward for the better part of 40 years.

There has been an overall decrease in violent crime in Maine since the mid-1980s. In 1985, the earliest year the FBI data was available, Maine had a violent crime rate of just over 167 per 100,000 people.

And while crime can come in all shapes, sizes, and actions, the type that we will focus on today is car theft and stolen vehicles.

Continuing to compare 2021 to 2022, according to additional FBI data, reported carjackings in the U.S. actually increased by over 8%.

Additionally, according to a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the safest states were primarily in a region that we hold very near and dear. New Hampshire had the lowest car theft rate at about 54 per 100,000 residents, followed closely by Maine with 68 per 100,000.

With all of this being said, what are the most stolen vehicles in our Pine Tree State?

