Plaster Rock Couple Loses Home, Pets in Overnight Fire

A fire in Plaster Rock, N.B. early Saturday morning has left a man and woman without a home, and claimed the life of one of several pets.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-storey home on Centennial Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The home and a vehicle were reported to have been destroyed.

The couple is staying with a relative for the time being, according to Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross. Neither was injured in the blaze.

Red Cross volunteers were helping the couple with emergency purchases like food and clothing, as well as transportation, Bedell said.

A neighbor said one of the couple's dogs died in the fire and a cat was missing. Four other pets have been found safe.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

A family member is raising money through a GoFundMe page to help the couple recover from this tragedy. Here is the link to learn more.

