Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived

The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”

Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit the Door

Bellanceau said she went to the porch of the house and knocked on the door. She heard “scuffling” inside the home and “heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing.”

Officer Bellanceau retreated from the door and porch to a secure position. She took out her weapon and identified herself as a police officer, according to WAGM.

Subject Complies to Warnings to Put Down the Shotgun

A male subject came out of the house with the shotgun. He was given several warnings to put down the weapon and complied. He was arrested at the scene.

Male Subject Undergoes a Mental Evaluation

Police said he was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle and was given a mental evaluation. Officials transported him to the Togus VA Hospital for an additional evaluation.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Investigating the Case

Washburn Police Chief Cyr Martin referred the case to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office who are doing a full investigation.

