Fredericton Man Arrested After Striking Officers With Vehicle

A 21-year-old Fredericton man has been charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and numerous other charges, following a perilous incident Wednesday night on the city’s north side.

Fredericton Police officers responded to a gas station on Cliffe Street near the Willie O'Ree Sports complex just after 10:00 p.m. A news release from the Fredericton Police Force said passersby had reported a suspicious man sleeping in a running vehicle.



While officers tried to wake up the driver and arrest him for outstanding issues, he allegedly attempted to drive away and rammed a marked police vehicle several times, as well as a security vehicle.

Fredericton Police say despite several clear commands to stop, the man continued his attempts to flee, and struck and injured an officer with his vehicle.

Police were able to break a window to disable the vehicle and took 21-year-old Justin Andrew Price into custody.

A second officer sustained minor hand injuries during the arrest. Neither officer was seriously injured.

Police said they searched the vehicle and seized a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and a knife.

On Thursday, Price was charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired, operation of a conveyance while prohibited, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, three counts of assault on a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000, breach of probation, and possession of controlled substances (schedule I) methamphetamine.

Price was remanded into custody and is due to return to court in Fredericton at a later date.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.