So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?

It is NOT illegal to sleep in your car in Maine but that comes with a handful of restrictions. According to Smart Financial, any designated rest area in Maine is available for people to sleep in their vehicle day or not. Many state owned lots will allow people to sleep in their car overnight as long as state police are notified and the individual has a legitimate reason. Most of Maine's largest cities have ordinances that may restrict sleeping in your car on any public road or public lot, so if you're planning on sleeping in your vehicle in a more popular late city or town, be sure to check local rules.

Where Can I Definitely NOT Sleep in My Car in Maine?

Park and rides are found alongside many exits on the Maine Turnpike and Interstate-295. Park and rides are meant for commuters only and sleeping in your vehicle during the day or overnight is prohibited. Many state parks in Maine also forbid sleeping overnight in a vehicle that is not an RV or designated camper. Maine state parks have the ordinance in place to reduce nuisance light and noise from standard vehicles.

Are There Fines for Sleeping in Your Car in Maine?

It depends on the rules and ordinances per town or city guidelines. Additionally, if you're found sleeping in your car on private property, you could be liable for trespassing. Several stores with large parking lots in Maine, like L.L. Bean in Freeport, allow for people to sleep in RVs and campers in designated spots in their lot. Look for signage on whether it's prohibited.

