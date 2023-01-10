A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stole a car from a woman in Saint John Monday evening and later crashed it in the Welsford area.

According to Saint John Police, a 38-year-old woman was getting her mail from a community mailbox on Westfield Road in Saint John just before 6:00 p.m. when a man stole her 2014 Hyundai Elantra. The suspect took off in the car, heading towards Grand Bay-Westfield.

The woman quickly flagged down a neighbour, and they followed her vehicle and called 911.

Saint John Police say the man in the stolen car struck another vehicle in the Grand Bay-Westfield area and left the scene of the collision. One person in the other vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The suspect later lost control of the woman’s Hyundai, and it ended up in a ditch in the Welsford area.



Woman sees her car crashed in ditch, spots thief nearby

The owner found her vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged, police said. She then spotted the suspect nearby and called police.

Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP arrested the 23-year-old man, whose name was not released. He faces numerous charges and remains in custody pending a court appearance in Saint John on Tuesday, January 10.

Saint John Police ask public for help in their investigation of car theft

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone in the area who may have dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The Saint John Police thanks the public for their assistance.