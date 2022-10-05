Man Arrested for Weapons Offenses Following Crash in Saint John, N.B.

Man Arrested for Weapons Offenses Following Crash in Saint John, N.B.

Saint John Police Force/ Facebook

Saint John Police arrested a 30-year-old man for weapons offenses following a motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. 

Police and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Broad Street at around 4:05 a.m., according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

The vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier and sustained extensive damage. Police arrived to the crash site and identified the driver of the vehicle, who was not seriously hurt.

Police say an officer observed a shotgun in the vehicle and a search and seizure revealed that the gun was loaded. The 30-year-old driver was arrested for weapons offenses.

The accused was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was not transported to hospital.

He remains in custody pending a court appearance in Saint John.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.
Filed Under: arrest, crash, Saint John
Categories: New Brunswick news, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From