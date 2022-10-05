Saint John Police arrested a 30-year-old man for weapons offenses following a motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Broad Street at around 4:05 a.m., according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.



The vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier and sustained extensive damage. Police arrived to the crash site and identified the driver of the vehicle, who was not seriously hurt.

Police say an officer observed a shotgun in the vehicle and a search and seizure revealed that the gun was loaded. The 30-year-old driver was arrested for weapons offenses.

The accused was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was not transported to hospital.

He remains in custody pending a court appearance in Saint John.