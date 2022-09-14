Investigators Work to Identify Human Remains Found in Saint John

The Saint John Police Force continues to investigate after human remains were recovered in the water at Long Wharf Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at Long Wharf shortly after 2:00 p.m.



The Saint John Police and Saint John Fire Department assisted in recovering the remains from the water. The Major Crime Unit, Forensic Services and the Coroner were all called to the scene to investigate.

Several agencies involved in identifying remains found in water in Saint John

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning. Officials say the remains belong to a female, but at this time, no identification can be made.

Through further investigation, forensic examination and testing, investigators and the Coroner’s office hope to establish identity, including the age of the female. The cause, manner, and time of death is also pending further investigation.

The Saint John Police Force said they do not have any recently reported missing females from their jurisdiction. The Major Crime Unit is gathering intelligence on missing person cases from outside the greater Saint John area.

City Police issued this statement on Wednesday:

The Saint John Police recognizes that these discoveries are extremely difficult on families and friends of missing persons. Our team is working diligently with our partners and forensic experts to identify the human remains.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.