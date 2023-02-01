90-Year-Old Woman Dies After Collision in Saint John, N.B.

Saint John Police report a 90-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in a residential area of the city on Monday afternoon.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash just before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Courtenay Avenue and Jean Street in Saint John.



Car overturns in Saint John collision, EMTs extract two people from wreckage

Investigators say a black sedan travelling from Jean Street collided with a silver passenger van on Courtenay Avenue. As a result of the crash, the black sedan overturned. Both occupants were extracted by the Saint John Fire Department and transported by ambulance to hospital in the city.

Police say the 90-year-old female passenger was later pronounced dead at hospital. The driver of the car was treated and released.

The driver of the passenger van was not taken to hospital. No one else was in the vehicle. Police did not identify the persons involved.

Officials ask the public for help in determining cause of fatal crash

Saint John Police said on Wednesday that the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area who may have dash-cam or video surveillance of the collision at the time it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at (506) 648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

12 Actors Who Started As Extras In Movies And Television These famous actors all began their on-screen careers with uncredited roles in movies and TV.