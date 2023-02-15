Millinocket Man Dies after Snowmobile Collides with Logging Truck

The Maine Warden Service reports a Millinocket man died Tuesday afternoon after his snowmobile collided with an empty logging truck in northern Penobscot County, near the Aroostook County line.

Wardens say 60-year-old John Michaud of Millinocket was driving his 2018 Ski Doo north on ITS 85 around 12:30 p.m. in T8-R6, just below Oxbow. Michaud failed to stop where the snowmobile trail crossed Grand Lake Road, and drove into the path of a logging truck that was headed west, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

The road was covered in ice and snow

Witnesses said the truck driver, 51-year-old Ronald Campbell III, of Patten, attempted to stop the truck on the ice-covered road, but struck the snowmobile as it entered the roadway. Michaud’s friend, who was following on another snowmobile, witnessed the crash, Latti said.

Game Wardens and Patten Ambulance Service responded to the collision on Grand Lake Road, about 6 miles west of Route 11. Michaud passed away at the scene and was transported to the Bowers Funeral Home in Island Falls.

“Riders should always come to a complete stop before entering any roadway, and always look for oncoming vehicles,” said Game Warden Lt. Tom Ward. “High snowbanks and trees can often obscure an operator’s vision, so it’s important to look and be certain before crossing any roadway.”

Wardens say Michaud was wearing a helmet. Campbell was driving a 2001 Kenworth with an empty log trailer. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.