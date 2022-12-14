Two People Injured After Car Strikes Delivery Van in Presque Isle

An expectant mother and a young person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Presque Isle.

Presque Isle Police and Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to the collision on the Washburn Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound on the Washburn Road struck the van on the passenger side head-on.



Police say the occupants of the passenger car – a pregnant woman and a juvenile – were transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.” The driver of the delivery van was not injured in the collision, police said.

At this time, police believe there is no evidence that speed, alcohol or controlled substances were factors in this crash. There had been some light snow accumulation earlier in the day, but it’s not known if that was a factor.

There was disabling damage to both vehicles, according to PIPD. The Washburn Road near Pine Village Trailer Park was shut down briefly to move a vehicle out of the roadway.

