Woman Dies After Snowmobile Crash in Andover, Maine

A woman from Mexico, Maine has died from injuries she sustained in a snowmobile crash in Andover on Saturday, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Forty-six-year-old Dorothy McPherson was riding alone on a snowmobile trail in Andover just after noontime. It appears her Polaris 850 missed a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree, according to spokesman Mark Latti.



Another snowmobiler finds injured woman on snowmobile trail

Wardens say there were no witnesses to the crash and McPherson was found at around 12:20 p.m. by another snowmobiler, who immediately called 911.

Emergency rescue personnel performed CPR on McPherson and she was lifeflighted to Maine Medical Center. She passed away at the hospital early Saturday evening from internal injuries suffered in the crash, Latti said.

The snowmobile crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. McPherson was wearing a helmet, Latti said. Maine State Police and Andover Fire and Rescue assisted at the crash site.

This article will be updated if any new information becomes available.

Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine The following are the top leading causes of death in Maine, according to the CDC