Police say human remains that were discovered last fall in Saint-André, N.B. have now been positively identified as a 44-year-old woman who went missing from Grand Falls over two years earlier.

On October 8, 2022, the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report that human remains had been found in a small wooded area off Laforge Road in Saint-André, according to Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard.



Members of the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and a forensic anthropologist attended the scene. Over a dozen additional RCMP members also participated in a search of the area.

The remains have since been positively identified as a 44-year-old woman who was reported missing from Grand Falls, N.B., on July 3, 2020. Police did not release the woman’s identity and did not indicate how she died.

The RCMP said in a news release, “Our thoughts are with the woman's family and community at this time.”

Anyone with information that could help further the investigation is asked to contact the Grand Falls Police Force at (506) 475-7767.