Edmundston Area Man Missing Since Mid-November

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 36-year-old man from Verret, N.B., in the Edmundston area.

Patrick Lapointe was last seen on November 13, near a business on Perth Main Street in Perth-Andover, according to Cpl. Yves DesRoches of the Saint-Quentin Detachment. Lapointe was reported missing to police on Thursday, December 8.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try to locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.



Description of missing Madawaska County man

Lapointe is described as about 5’ 9” (175 cm), and approximately 134 pounds (61 kilograms). He has blue eyes and brown hair. He also has several distinguishable tattoos, including a quote on his left cheek and an eagle on his upper back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick Lapointe is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at (506) 235-2149. We will update this post as soon as new information is released.

