A 25-year-old woman from Moncton, N.B., has been sentenced to eight years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges in connection with what is believed to be the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the province's history early this year.

On January 5th, New Brunswick RCMP executed three search warrants at different addresses in Moncton and the Pine Glen area. Police seized close to 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds) of crystal meth, various pills, a significant amount of Canadian currency, two prohibited weapons and drug-trafficking paraphernalia. Three people were arrested at the time.

Prosecution of Moncton area drug trafficking cases

Courtney Kenny appeared in Moncton Provincial Court in June and pleaded guilty to six charges in connection with two investigations. She was initially arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges in May 2020 after police executed a search warrant at a home on Clarendon Drive in Moncton. The woman was released by the court on conditions a few days later.

Kenny has been sentenced to a total of eight years in prison, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. Following her release from prison, she will be prohibited from possessing weapons for life.

Two other people charged in the January 5th drug bust

RCMP reported a 41-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were also arrested in the January 5 bust. Nicole Claire Lavoie later pleaded guilty to possession of crystal methamphetamine and received a 6-month conditional sentence. Aaron Tayler was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and was released on conditions. His matter is still before the courts, Ouellette said.