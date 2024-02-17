Man Sentenced to 17 ½ Years for Drug Trafficking in Maine

A 39-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 17 ½ years in prison for drug trafficking and possession.

210 Months for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

Victor Soto Sanchez from Waterville received 210 months and five years supervised release for possessing fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Found Guilty by Federal Jury Trial

He was found guilty of the charges on October 18, 2023 after a two-day federal jury trial. The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday.

“Large-Scale Drug Trafficker”

The Waterville Police Department said they received information that Soto Sanchez was a “large-scale drug trafficker selling cocaine and fentanyl out of his apartment,” said court records.

Search Warrant

After a three week investigation, a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Five Pounds of Fentanyl and Five Pounds of Cocaine Seized

Law enforcement seized approximately five pounds of fentanyl in pill and powder form, close to five pounds of cocaine, over $5,000 in cash, and several firearms. The narcotics seized were worth more than $400,000, according to court records.

MORE NEWS: Two Arrested after Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

Investigating the Case

Officials involved in the investigation included the Waterville Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Maine State Police; and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Get our free mobile app

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024 There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll