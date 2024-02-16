Two Arrested after Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint at the Cook’s Corner Walmart in Brunswick, Maine.

Man and Woman Arrested for Armed Kidnapping

The Brunswick Police Department said 30-year-old Katelynn McLaughlin from Portland and 33-year-old Emmanual Hurtado from Augusta were taken into custody Thursday, February 14. The incident happened on January 24 around 11:30 am. The victim’s name and age were not released.

Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

Police said the victim was parked and sitting in her vehicle waiting for her acquaintance, McLaughlin. When McLaughlin arrived and got in the car, Hurtado also got in the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim.

Man Pointed a Gun at Victim

Hurtado told the victim to drive and continued to aim the gun at her, said police. McLaughlin was still in the vehicle. The victim drove for about 20 minutes before Hurtado got out of the vehicle. Personal property was stolen from the victim.

Two People Arrested

After an investigation, Hurtado was apprehended in Massachusetts and McLaughlin was taken into custody in Maine.

Suspects Facing Multiple Charges

They are both charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated reckless conduct, criminal conspiracy, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and theft by unauthorized taking. Hurtado is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release.

