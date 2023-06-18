Maine Man Lights Bed on Fire; Significant Amount of Drugs Seized
A man and a woman were arrested for drug charges and more after he set fire to a hotel bed in Brunswick early Saturday morning.
Two Arrested for Several Charges
Forty-one-year-old Daniel Blair from Rumford and 30-year-old Caitlin Smith from Brunswick were taken into custody at the Relax Inn around 2:27 am.
“Set Fire to the Bed”
The Brunswick Police Department said Blair “had allegedly set fire to the bed of the hotel room.”
Significant Amount of Drugs Found
Officers searched his vehicle and “found a significant amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.”
Multiple Charges
Blair is facing charges for two counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking, two counts of Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Violating Conditions of Release, Endangering the Welfare of a Child X 2 and Criminal Mischief.
Drug Possession Charge
Smith is charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.
Assisting Agencies
The Brunswick Fire Department also responded to the scene.
