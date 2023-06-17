A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly throwing herself and her 10-year-old daughter off a bridge and into the Aroostook River in Washburn on Friday. Police said the incident happened in the morning of June 16 on Castle Hill Road.

Mother and Daughter Rescued from River by First Responders

First responders rescued them both and no serious injuries were reported. The 10-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia, according to WAGM News.

Mother Being Evaluated for Mental Illness

Their names had not been released as of Friday. The mother is being evaluated for mental illness. Police said she will either be committed to a facility or held without bail at the Aroostook County Jail. Charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

