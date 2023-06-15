Caribou Man in Possession of Drugs Tried to Flee from Police
A 40-year-old man from Caribou was arrested Tuesday night on drug charges after he tried to flee the scene of a traffic stop on Elm Street.
Caribou Man Tried to Flee from Police
The Fort Fairfield Police pulled over Timothy Hersey around 11 pm for a traffic violation. Chief of Police, Matthew E. Cummings said “Hersey tried to flee the scene of the traffic stop on foot and was caught and detained by the officers.”
In Possession of Fentanyl and Meth
Hersey was "in possession of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine" said Chief Cummings. Hersey was arrested and charged with refusal to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.
Bail and Court Appearance
He was transported to the Caribou Police Department where he posted bail. Hersey is scheduled to appear in Presque Isle Unified Court on August 9, 2023.
Get our free mobile app
- ALSO READ: Bangor Man Faces 10 Years to Life for Possessing 588 Grams of Fentanyl
- READ MORE: Monster Truck Nitro Tour at Spud Speedway in Caribou
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Stacker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.