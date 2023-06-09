Monster Truck Nitro Tour at Spud Speedway in Caribou

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Spud Speedway in Caribou for two massive shows on June 17. Trucks will race, do wheelie contests and freestyle in a car crushing extravaganza.

Pit Party and Monster Truck Rides

Meet the drivers, get autographs and see the trucks up close at the Pit Party. Show times are 1:30 and 7:30 pm. Come cheer on your favorite truck - Hurricane Force, Storm Damage, Lumberjack, Crushstation.

Truck Rides and Drone Racing

You can even take a ride on a real Monster Truck. Plus, feel the thrill and excitement of action-packed, high-flying drone racing.

More Information and Tickets

The show is rain or shine at Spud Speedway, Saturday, June 17 in Caribou. Get tickets and all the info at monstertrucktour.com or call (888) 760-3222. Follow Monster Truck Nitro Tour on Facebook.

