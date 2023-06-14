Bangor Man Faces 10 Years to Life for Possessing 588 Grams of Fentanyl
A 34-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in addition to aiding and abetting.
Facing 10 Years to Life and a Fine
Chad Savage entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He faces 10 years to life in prison plus a $10 million fine.
Vehicle Search Warrant Obtained
In June 2022, The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case and obtained a search warrant for his vehicle, according to court records.
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Found
Agents found heroin and fentanyl in the glove compartment. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lab tests confirmed the substance to be more than 588 grams of fentanyl (close to 1.3 lbs).
Agency Involved in the Investigation
The investigation was done by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
