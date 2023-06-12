60-Year-Old Man Died after ATV Crash in Fort Kent, Maine
The Fort Kent Police Department said a 60-year-old man died in an ATV crash Saturday night on 1st Avenue.
Driver was Ejected from the ATV
Donald Michaud “ failed to negotiate a curve and was ejected from the 2005 Polaris Sportsman 800 4-wheeler.” He was the only one on the vehicle at the time of the accident. The crash happened around 9:35 pm Saturday as Michaud was traveling northbound.
Responding Law Enforcement and First Responders
Multiple agencies and departments were on the scene to assist including the Fort Kent Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Services Inc., the Maine State Police, and the Presque Isle Police Department accident reconstructionist.
Crash Under Investigation and Updates
The crash is being investigated.
