2024 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races Canceled
Organizers said “the 2024 Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have been officially canceled” due to trail conditions and current forecasts.
Can-Am Crown Canceled for 2024
The notice was posted to Facebook Sunday night (see below). The races were scheduled to take place in Fort Kent on March 2, 2024.
Insufficient Snow Coverage and Forecast
“This difficult decision comes after careful consideration of the current weather patterns that have left our trails without sufficient snow coverage,” said officials.
Safety for Dogs and Mushers
The health and safety of the mushers and dogs was the number one priority, said the Facebook post.
Organizers Thanked Community for Support
The organizers thanked the sponsors, Fort Kent, volunteers and Aroostook County for supporting the race.
Read the Full Post
More Info on Homepage
Go to the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races homepage for more information.
Get our free mobile app
- MORE NEWS: 48-Year-Old Man Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
- READ MORE: Three Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine after Police Chase
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money
These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.