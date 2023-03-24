The Fort Kent Police Department said they received several calls reporting gunshots early Friday morning in the area of Pleasant Street, School Street and University Drive.

Schools Canceled for Friday, March 24

Schools elected to close for the day after speaking with police about the situation, said Chief Michael DeLena.

Shots May Have Come from East Maine Street

Through the investigation, police believe the shots came from East Main Street in Fort Kent, according to Chief Delena.

Police: “There is no threat to the public at this time”

Police aid there is no threat to the public. No one was injured as the investigation continues. No additional information has been released.

Assisting Law Enforcement

Multiple agencies and departments assisted including the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine Warden Service, the U.S. Border Patrol, ASI and the Fort Kent Fire and Rescue.

