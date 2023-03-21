A 22-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop when police found drugs and a stolen gun in the vehicle.

Passenger Gave Police Different Names

Antonio A. Barnes from Brooklyn, New York gave officers different names as they tried to identify him. He was searched outside the vehicle.

Stolen .38 Revolver in Vehicle

Police found a loaded .38 revolver in the floor of the car where he was seated as the passenger. The gun had been stolen during a recent burglary in Lewiston, according to WGME News.

Drugs & Money Found after Search at Jail

Barnes was placed in custody and transported to the Androscoggin County Jail where he was searched again. Officers found 22 grams of crack he had hidden and $4,000 in cash.

Charges and Released on Bail

Barnes faces multiple charges including aggravated drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drugs and theft by receiving stolen property. He was released on $5,000 bail.

