Route 1 Collision Claims Life of Caribou Fire Captain

A 57-year-old Caribou man, who served on the local fire department for years, was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Route 1 in Caribou.

According to Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan, police and paramedics responded to the crash involving a compact passenger car and a delivery truck at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Police say 57-year-old Daniel Raymond of Caribou was driving south towards Presque Isle in a 2004 Pontiac Vibe. Thirty-seven-year-old Vincent Smith of Wamego, Kansas was traveling north in a 2017 Freightliner box truck when he lost control of the vehicle because of road conditions, Gahagan said in a news release.

The truck reportedly swerved on the snow-covered road into the southbound lane and struck Raymond’s car. Both vehicles ended up off the road on the southbound side. Mr. Raymond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Smith was transported to Cary Medical Center by Caribou Fire and Ambulance and was later released without injuries, Chief Gahagan said.

Danny Raymond was a Captain with the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department and had been an active member for 28 years, serving as a full time firefighter and paramedic.

The Caribou Fire Department issued a statement Friday morning saying, “The members of the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department are saddened to announce the unexpected and tragic passing of current Duty Crew 3 Captain, Daniel Raymond. Our Department, the City of Caribou and the entire surrounding area as a whole, have suffered a great loss. We ask the members of the public to respect his and other affected families’ privacy at this time. Firefighters never die, they just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved.”

The fatal collision is under investigation by Sgt. Mark Gahagan, Officer Kyle Scott and Officer Amanda Baker of the Caribou Police Department.

Caribou Fire and Ambulance, Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Presque Isle Police Department and the Maine DOT assisted Caribou police at the crash site on Thursday. Route 1 was closed while the scene was being processed.

The crash is being reconstructed by Sgt. Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.