A 20-year-old man from Fort Kent was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon after the dirt bike he was riding hit a utility truck.

20-Year-Old Man Accelerated Out of Driveway into Truck

Fort Kent Chief of Police said Kaden Condo accelerated on a 2016 dirt bike out of a private driveway on Market Street and hit the side of a Northeast Paving Construction utility truck.

Truck Driver was Uninjured

Forty-six-year-old Bill Eberle from Caribou was driving the vehicle. Eberle was not injured in the collision. First responders transported Condo to Northern Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Inexperience May be a Factor in Collision

The Fort Kent Police Department said inexperience on a dirt bike may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Bangor Daily News.

