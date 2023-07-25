The Ashland Police said a 40-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in her home on Garfield Street early Friday morning.

Ashland Woman Stabbed in Bedroom by Ex-Boyfriend

Police said Clifton Leager was an ex-boyfriend of the woman stabbed. Her name was not released.

Broke in Through Window

According to WAGM TV, Leager broke a window to get into the home and went to the bedroom. He stabbed the woman in the chest with a knife.

Struggle Over Gun

Ashland Police Chief Cyr Martin said the woman tried to grab a gun from her bedside table and there was a struggle for the weapon. Leager ended up with the gun and left the home, fleeing into the nearby woods. Officers and Maine Game Wardens later arrested him.

Woman Taken to Hospital

The woman was transported to Northern Light Health AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Millinocket Man Charged with Trafficking Large Quantity of Drugs

Multiple Charges

Leager is facing several charges including Aggravated Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence Elevated Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening, Domestic Violence Stalking, and Burglary.