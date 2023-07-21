Millinocket Man Charged with Trafficking Large Quantity of Drugs

A 36-year-old man from Millinocket was arrested Sunday evening following a traffic stop and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.

Police: Driver in Possession of Drugs

Eric Nobles was pulled over by Sgt. Carlson around 6 pm on Central Street for multiple motor vehicle defects. The East Millinocket Police said “Sgt. Carlson conducted a roadside investigation and also had information that Nobles may be in possession of illegal drugs.”

Search and Seizure of “Large Quantity of Drugs”

A K-9 Team arrived on the scene as well as agents with the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol. The vehicle was searched and “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin/fentanyl, and assorted pills were located.”

Facing Several Charges and Jail

Nobles faces multiple charges including Unlawful Drug Trafficking, two counts of Unlawful Drug Possession, and Unlawful Possession of Schedule Z Drugs. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and police said more arrests are possible.

