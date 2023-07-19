The Presque Isle Police Department and the Caribou Police Department were involved in a high-speed chase Monday night after officers attempted to do a traffic stop.

Car Leads Presque Isle Police on High Speed Chase

The incident happened around 10 pm when a motorists in a dark colored Dodge Dart sped away at a high rate of speed after Presque Isle Police tried to pull it over following a red light violation.

License Plate Fell of Car

The vehicle lost one of its license plates during the pursuit, according to WAGM News.

Caribou Police Attempt to Stop Vehicle

Presque Isle Police chased the vehicle until it crossed into Caribou where officers attempted to stop the vehicle. Officers stopped the chase due to public safety concerns at the high rate of speed.

Arrest Warrant

Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan said they have contacted the District Attorney’s Office to have an arrest warrant issued for Briana Dionne of Caribou.

News Updates and App Alerts

No additional information was released. This news story will be updated when more details are made available. Download the station's app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.