Aroostook Centre Mall Getting $2.5 Million Trampoline Park

A $2.5 million trampoline park and a 24 hour fitness senator are currently under construction at the old Sears location at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Trampoline Park will Have 200 Trampolines

The estimated date for completing Trampoline City is in the Fall of 2024. There will be “200 trampolines configured into 11 events such as basketball, dodgeball, hexagon, spider, Olympic Park, and more,” according Dottie Hutchins with Hutchins Public Relations.

Construction Underway and Equipment Being Ordered

The old Sears location is 30,000 square feet. The construction is currently underway and equipment is ordered.

Two New Eateries Coming to the Food Court

Also coming to the Aroostook Centre Mall food court are a pizza restaurant and a bakery.

Arts and Crafts Show in August

The Mall is also hosting the Arts & Crafts Show on August 11, 12th and 13th. Vendors, artisans and crafters will set up in the inside corridors of the mall.

More Spaces Planned at the Mall

“Crews are working everyday with positive, forward progress,” said Dana Cassidy, new owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall. “Numerous stores are inquiring about space now that ownership is solidified.” Cassidy added, “there is a lot of excitement. Many more changes to come.”

