Aroostook Centre Mall Expands with Catholic Charities Maine

Catholic Charities Maine will consolidate their Presque Isle Thrift Store and Hope Chest Boutique at the Aroostook Centre Mall in the former Porteous and Staples locations.

Catholic Charities of Maine at the Aroostook Centre Mall

The 20,000 sq. ft. retail space is scheduled to be open in October 2023. Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger & Relief Services at Catholic Charities Maine, said “I’m very excited for Catholic Charities to be a part of all the good things happening at the Aroostook Centre Mall.”

Loading Dock for Services

There will be an outside and inside entrance to the “Catholic Charities mega-store.” A dedicated loading dock is also a feature for the community-based charity.

Feeding the Hungry

Shaw said, “the convenient access and vision for this space aligns well with our mission to feed the hungry and to be a vital part of the local community. Raising money through our thrift store sales is critical to our bottom line and our ability to feed folks throughout Aroostook County.”

Aroostook Centre Mall Owner

Aroostook Centre Mall owner Dana Cassidy said, “Catholic Charities does great things here in Aroostook County, and we’re happy to have them and their many customers here at the mall.”

Senior Living Space in Former Porteous

The former Porteous location has an additional 30,00 sq. ft. available. The current plan for the space is to construct affordable senior living.

