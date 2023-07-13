Two People Arrested for Fentanyl after Maine Man Passed Out in Vehicle
A man and a woman were arrested after he “passed out” in a vehicle and fentanyl was found in East Oxford.
Man “Passed Out” in Car in Possession of Fentanyl
Police said Nathan Merill had “a quantity of fentanyl on his person” when officers arrived on the scene on Thursday, June 8.
Woman Out on Bail For Drug Trafficking
The Oxford Police Department also arrested Kelly Jenkins who was out on bail for an Aggravated Drug Trafficking charge for fentanyl. Jenkins was the resident at the location where police found Merrill in the car.
Fentanyl Seized after Search
Jenkins was searched and “another quantity of fentanyl” was seized by police. She had bail conditions to not possess any illegal drugs.
Jail and Ongoing Investigation
Merill and Jenkins were both taken to the Oxford County Jail without incident. The investigation is ongoing.
