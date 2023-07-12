Man & Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine

A 26-year-old man from Dixmont has been charged with drug trafficking after Oxford Police arrested him for doing drugs in a parking lot.

Large Amount of Fentanyl and Crystal Meth Found During Search

Jesse Weeman was taken into custody on June 15 when officers “found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.” Police searched his vehicle with probable cause and found 48 grams of fentanyl and 25 grams of crystal meth.

26-Year-Old Man Charged with Drug Trafficking and More

Weeman is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Failure to Provide Correct Name and Date of Birth and Violation of Conditions of Release.

Active Warrants for Arrest

Weeman was out on bail for Aggravated Drug Trafficking and had active warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Tampering with a Witness and Criminal Threatening.

47-year-old Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Other Charges

Also arrested was the owner of the vehicle, 47-year-old Nicole Tucker from Dixmont. She is facing charges for Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Hindering Apprehension and Violating Conditions of Release.