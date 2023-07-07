Police have charged three people following a high speed motorcycle chase in Caribou and Presque Isle on June 30.

Three Motorcyclists Charged after High Speed Chase

Caribou Police pursued the motorcyclists until the Presque Isle Police were able to apprehend the riders on U.S. Route 1 after they entered the city of Presque Isle.

Criminal Speeding and Other Charges

All three individuals were charged with Criminal Speed. Two face additional charges for Operating Under the Influence. One person was charged with Criminal Speed plus Eluding.

Names were not released. Updates will be posted to this news story when more information is available.