Projects at the Aroostook Centre Mall Includes Deal with JCPenney

Several projects and deals are taking shape at The Aroostook Centre Mall under new ownership.

JCPenney Signed New Deal

JCPenney signed a 2 year lease to remain at its current location at the mall. The deal is part of ongoing development at the mall.

Dollar Store Getting a Mall Entrance

Also, starting on August 1, the Dollar Tree will undergo construction on a new entrance in the mall. An opening will be made between one of the entrances to the former Sears and the Dollar Tree on the mall’s south side.

Fitness Center is Under Construction

By mid-Augusta, Omni Fitness 24/7 fitness center will get a new glass storefront entrance. The demo has mostly been done and the construction “build-out phase” is ongoing.

Bounce Houses at the Mall

And, $17,000 of bounce houses will be set up in the food court area for visitors to the mall.

Owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall

Dana Cassidy, new owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall said, “crews are working seven days a week in the former Sears location on both the Omni and Trampoline City spaces.”

