A 28-year-old man from Dresden was shot and killed Sunday after he pointed a handgun at a Maine State Police Detective serving a search warrant.

28-Year-Old Shot by Maine Detective after Pointing Gun at Him

Frank Foss Jr. had an “active arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and bail violations associated with a prior class C domestic violence incident,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Search Warrant Executed for Arrest

The Maine State Police Police Tactical Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in serving the search warrant. Law enforcement executed the warrant for Foss Jr. at 17 Hankerson Road in Chelsea.

Suspect Pointed a Handgun at Detective

Moss said State Police Detective Scott Duff was searching a wooded area around the residence when Duff encountered Foss Jr. pointing a handgun at him. “Foss Jr. was shot and killed by State Police Detective Scott Duff.”

Attorney General’s Office is Investigating

As is standard practice in an officer involved shooting, Duff was placed on administrative leave as the Maine Attorney General’s Office investigates.

News Updates will be Posted

No additional information was released. Updates will be posted when more details are made available.

