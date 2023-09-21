Toddler Died after Tow Truck Hit Her in the Road

A toddler died after a tow truck hit her on the Windsor Road in Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon around 2:23 pm.

21-Month-Old Hit and Killed by Tow Truck

The Maine State Police Central Field Troop said the 21-month old “was playing outside a residence on Windsor Road when she wandered into the roadway and laid down.”

Police: Driver “did not realize that it was a child laying in the road”

The 62-year-old male driver from Chelsea was traveling northbound when the accident happened. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said “the driver did not realize that it was a child laying in the road until the vehicle struck her.”

First Responders did CPR

CPR was done by Troopers and witnesses until Chelsea Fire and Gardiner Rescue arrived on the scene.

Child Transported to the Hospital and Pronounced Dead

The toddler was taken to Maine General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, said Moss.

Ongoing Investigation and App Alerts

The crash remains under investigation. Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news alerts.

