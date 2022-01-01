95-year-old Kennebec County Woman Dies in New Year’s Day Fire

A 95-year-old Chelsea woman died in a fire that destroyed her home on New Year's Day, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shortly before 6:50 a.m. Saturday, the Chelsea Fire Department was called to a fire at a two-story house on the Cheney Road in Chelsea.

Fire Departments from Togus VA, Gardiner, West Gardiner, Vassalboro, Pottstown and Farmingdale also responded to help extinguish the blaze.

The homeowner, 95-year-old Gladys McGuire was found deceased inside the home, according to Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. McGuire lived alone at the residence.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Sunday, Moss said.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene for most of the day Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

