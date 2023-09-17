A woman from Easton and a woman from Caribou were arrested with a Florida man after the Canada Border Services Agency seized firearms, drugs, ammo and cash in Niagara Falls.

Aroostook County Women and Man Arrested at Border

The incident happened Thursday at the Rainbow Bridge port of entry at 5705 River Road. According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, the vehicle and its occupants were searched by CBSA officers during a secondary inspection at the border.

Seized: Firearms, Drugs, Ammo, Gun Magazines, Cash

Border agents seized two prohibited firearms, 25 rounds of ammunition, two prohibited 18 round firearm magazines, 7 grams of suspected cocaine, 3.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and $9,997 in suspected crime proceeds.

Investigation and Custody

The Niagara Regional Police Service was contacted to handle the investigation. All three suspects were remanded into the custody of Ontario Correctional Services.

Two Woman from Aroostook County and Male Charged

Forty-three-year-old Tina Caron of Easton, Maine, 23-year-old Tyana Brittany McLaughlin of Caribou, Maine and 33-year-old Anthony Mathew Vangel of Indialantic, Florida face multiple charges.

Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a License

Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding a License

Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Contact Law Enforcement with Information

If you have any information, contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest. You can provide tips anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Get our free mobile app