Maine Man Arrested after Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

Maine Man Arrested after Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

MattGush/Thinkstock

A man was arrested Thursday around 2:20 pm after he stabbed another person in the parking lot at Short Sands Park in York.

Maine Man Charged for Knife Attack

Daniel Orban of Windham was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Suspect Fled in Vehicle after Assault

The York Police Department said Orban left the scene in a vehicle on Shore Road and was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Victim had Multiple Stab Wounds

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to WGME News. Police said the person is expected to survive. The victim’s name, age and sex was not released.

Transported to York County Jail

Orban was transported to the York County Jail where he is being held until a court appearance. The York Police Department said there was no danger to the public.

App Alerts and Breaking News Updates

Look for updates posted to social media when more information is made available. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise.  

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?

Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone?

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: arrested, Stabbed, York
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From