Three People Arrested and Large Amount of Drugs Seized in Maine

A man and two women were arrested for selling drugs and a large quantity of drugs were seized after a search warrant was executed at an apartment in Lewiston on Friday.

Three People Arrested on Drug Related Charges

The arrests came after an ongoing investigation by the Lewiston Police Department's Patrol Division along with the Department's Crime Reduction Unit.

Large Amount of Drugs Seized

Police seized 106 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of fentanyl, $1450 in suspected drug proceeds, a loaded handgun, and various other prescription pills.

Three People Arrested and Charged

Arrested at the apartment was 49-year-old Heather Christian from Lewiston who was charged with five separate felony theft warrants. Her bail was set at $1100.

Also arrested was 36-year-old Terry Higgins, also from Lewiston who rented the apartment. She was charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Cocaine. Her bail was set at $25,000.

Forty-year-old Bryan Cobb, aka “P” from Brooklyn, New York was charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking. His bail has been set at $5000.

Police: More Charges and Arrests Expected

Law enforcement said additional charges and more arrests are expected.

