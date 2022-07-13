A New Brunswick trucker has been arrested in Maine for allegedly avoiding paying tolls by displaying a stolen plate on the front of his rig.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit recently received a complaint of an unknown tractor trailer travelling throughout the interstate and Maine Turnpike system while displaying a license plate stolen out of Massachusetts. The complaint alleged the vehicle was avoiding paying tolls by passing through the E-ZPass lanes at toll plazas with the stolen plate.

State Troopers investigated and with the assistance of State Police in New York and New Hampshire and US Customs and Border Protection, a suspect and vehicle were identified.

Early Tuesday morning, Maine State Troopers spotted the suspect vehicle loaded with wood products travelling along I-95 in central Maine. Police say they approached the tractor trailer at a gas station in Augusta and identified the driver as 52-year-old Don Soucy of New Brunswick (town not given).

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

State Police say Soucy ultimately cooperated with the investigation and provided the stolen license plate to Troopers, “indicating he had found it along the highway in Massachusetts.” He allegedly admitted to displaying the plate on his truck when travelling through toll plazas to avoid payment.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Soucy was issued criminal summonses for theft of lost or mislaid property, theft of services, theft by deception and attaching false plates (all Class E crimes). He is scheduled for arraignment in Augusta District Court in November.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.