30-Year-Old Man Died after Losing Control of Motorcycle

A 30-year-old man from Deer Isle died in a motorcycle crash on Burnt Cove Rd Sunday afternoon.

Tried to Avoid Truck in the Road Inspecting Power Lines

Lionel Nault crashed on his motorcycle around 1 pm. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said an International Harvester truck used to cut trees in the road had stopped to inspect power lines.

Police: Motorcyclist was Wearing Helmet

Nault tried to avoid the truck and lost control of the motorcycle. He died at the scene, Officials said he was wearing a helmet, according to WABI News.

READ MORE: Two County Women Arrested for Guns and Drugs at Border

Crash Remains Under Investigation

The crash is under investigation and remains open. Updates to this news article will be posted when more information is made available and released.

News Updates and App Alerts

Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche