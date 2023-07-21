13+ Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County was sentenced on Tuesday to over 13 years in prison for drug trafficking in Aroostook County and Penobscot County.

Drug Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl

Matthew Catalano (aka “Tampa”) was given the sentence in U.S. District Court for “his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and for being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.” U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker presided.

Sentenced to 165 Months in Prison

Catalano pleaded guilty on November 19, 2022. He was sentenced to 165 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Large Quantity of Drugs Seized as Part of the Case

Court records show that Catalano and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties between January 2018 and December 2021. The Orono Police Department pulled him over for a traffic stop on February 17, 2021. Officers seized “large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a loaded 9mm handgun and drug paraphernalia.”

Defendants Pleaded Guilty

Catalano is the seventh defendant to be sentenced in the case involving the Maine conspiracy to traffick drugs in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Eight other defendants have already entered a guilty plea.

