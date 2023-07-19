Woman Arrested for OUI on I-95 in Sherman, Maine after Crash

A 25-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for Operating Under the Influence on I-95 in Sherman.

Driver Arrested for OUI after Crash on I-95

The Maine State Police said Kathryn Lemoine from Norwich, Connecticut was driving her 2017 Nissan Sentra around 1:47 pm on the off ramp. The vehicle in front of her stopped and she collided with the rear end of the pickup that was being hauled by a drilling truck. No one was injured in the crash.

Maine State Police Trooper Conducted Field Sobriety Test

Trooper Saucier from Troop F arrived on the scene and “believed that Lemoine was under the influence of alcohol.” Lemoine was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody for OUI.

Police: Driver was Three Times Over Legal Limit

She was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton for an “intoxilyzer test.” The test determined that her blood alcohol content was “more than three times the legal limit,” said the Maine State Police. Lamoine is facing charges for Operating Under the Influence. She posted bail.

